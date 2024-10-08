Compass To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings On Wednesday, October 30

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, (NYSE: COMP ), the largest residential brokerage in the United States by sales volume1, announces its third quarter 2024 results will be released after close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The company will host a call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The conference call will be accessible via the Compass Investor Relations website, .

You can also register in advance to access the live conference call and shareholder presentation at: Compass Inc. 3Q24 Earnings Conference Call . An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after its completion for 90 days following the call. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website.

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services, and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time, and manage their businesses more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the country's largest groups of small business owners, please visit .

Compass uses its Investor Relations website, , to disclose information that may be of interest or material to its investors and to comply with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Compass' Investor Relations website and follow Compass' press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.



