(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today that it will host a business update call to provide additional details on recent developments after close at 4:30pm ET on Thursday October 10, 2024. On the call management also plans to address select questions from that can be submitted in advance to the investor relations team at ... .



Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at , on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (US/Canada) or 1-973-528-0011 (International), passcode 702677, approximately ten to five minutes prior to the start time.

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology and include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2BiothreatTM Panel. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the T2LymeTM Panel, and the expended T2Candida Panel to add the detection of Candida auris. For more information, please visit .

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group

...

415-937-5406