HBT Financial, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 21, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, (NASDAQ: HBT) (the“Company” or“HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2024 results before the opens on Monday, October 21, 2024. A copy of the press release announcing the third quarter 2024 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

CONTACT:

Peter Chapman

(309) 664-4556