On-Trend Ways To Refresh Your House In 2025

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether you're looking to simply refresh your living space or planning a major home renovation, staying current with design trends not only enhances comfort and style but also boosts your house's value.

As modern home design continues to evolve, trends are increasingly shifting toward long-term movements focused on versatility, sustainability and innovation. By embracing these elements in your 2025 updates, with these ideas from the experts at Westlake Royal Building Products

– a leader throughout North America in innovation, design and production of high-quality, low-maintenance exterior and interior building products including siding, trim, mouldings, roofing, stone, windows, outdoor living and more – you can ensure your living space remains stylish and functional for years to come.

Incorporate Versatile Design Elements

Because homeowners' tastes are continuously evolving, it's important to take an adaptable design approach when creating unique and harmonious indoor and outdoor spaces. Using products that offer exceptional design versatility, including siding, trim, stone, roofing and other exterior elements, can allow your upgrades to transcend fleeting trends and maintain their relevance and appeal over time.

Similarly, homebuyers are moving away from cookie-cutter designs, seeking bold aesthetics that enhance curb appeal and distinguish their homes from others on the block. This shift toward personalized spaces that reflect individual tastes requires mixing textures, finishes and colors to transform both exteriors and interiors to create visually dynamic and unique looks. Blending materials like brick with vinyl siding, stone with wood or modern siding with rustic stone veneer can add depth and character to facades.

Choose Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Design

Homeowners are increasingly focused on sustainable and eco-friendly home designs to reduce their environmental impact, save on energy costs and create healthier living spaces. Complementing this trend, biophilic design is also gaining momentum as it seeks to strengthen the connection between indoor environments and nature. This approach goes beyond simply adding greenery, focusing on the use of natural light, improved ventilation and materials that mimic organic patterns and textures. Features like large windows, living walls and the use of natural materials, such as wood and stone, have become popular choices, blending sustainability with a deeper connection to the natural world.

Eco-friendly materials that use fewer raw materials, generate smaller carbon footprints and conserve water play a vital role in sustainable design and are in high demand. For example, reclaimed wood, recycled metal and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints are popular choices due to their reduced environmental impact. Innovative products can also help reduce energy consumption like US Tile Clay Roofing , which is naturally reflective, 100% recyclable and, when paired with a cool roof system, can save homeowners up to 22% per year on heating and cooling costs compared to a standard composition asphalt shingle roof.

Seek Functional, Innovative Solutions

Driven by the evolving needs of homeowners, modular and easy-install systems, like panelized stone siding, are gaining popularity due to their ability to simplify installation while mimicking traditional materials such as stone or wood. These functional systems save time and can empower homeowners to tackle projects themselves.

In addition, the rising frequency of severe weather events is increasing demand for smart, weather-resistant materials that enhance homes' aesthetic appeal and offer superior protection against extreme conditions. An option like Versetta Stone , which delivers the authentic look and feel of stone in an easy-to-install panelized format, offers wind resistance up to 110 miles per hour and carries a Class A fire rating. The stone siding features a tongue-and-groove system for perfect spacing, has a built-in rainscreen and can be installed almost anywhere using screws or nails without additional footings for support.

Find more home design trends and inspiration at WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts .

