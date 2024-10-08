Paulette Acosta-Hayen Celebrates 14 Years Of Excellence At Crown Wealth Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies proudly recognizes Paulette Acosta-Hayen, Director of Client Relations, for her outstanding 14-year tenure with our firm. Since joining us in 2011, Paulette has been an integral part of our team, ensuring seamless administrative and operational support for our valued clients.Paulette manages Client Services and serves as the primary point of contact for Crown Wealth Strategies clients for all administrative and operational needs, including account openings. Her unwavering commitment to excellence has made her an indispensable asset. Prior to joining Crown Wealth Strategies, Paulette worked in Special Projects Accounting and Accounts Payable, accumulating over five years of experience in the financial services industry. Being a Licensed Service Assistant, she has passed her Group 1 exams and obtained her Texas Insurance License.Born and raised in El Paso, Paulette is actively involved in the community. She holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at El Paso. Her dedication exemplifies our mission to empower clients to achieve their financial goals through personalized strategies and expert guidance.A Quote from Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder of Crown Wealth Strategies:“Paulette Acosta-Hayen is not just an employee; she's an essential part of our Crown family. Her unwavering commitment to our clients and her ability to oversee the big picture of their needs-beyond the immediate tasks-is what sets her apart. Paulette's contributions have been invaluable, and we're grateful for her dedication over the past 14 years.”At Crown Wealth Strategies, we specialize in estate planning, business succession, and private wealth management. Our core values guide every interaction:We focus on genuine client relationships, understanding that technology alone cannot replace personal connections. Our goal is to build lasting relationships that span generations. As Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) professionals, we adhere to the highest ethical and educational standards. Our actions are guided by integrity, objectivity, competence, fairness, confidentiality, professionalism, and diligence. We believe advisors should have access to both fee-based and commission-based products. Our focus remains on providing top-tier choices for our clients' needs. Our transparent financial planning fees ensure unmatched value. We take the time necessary to create comprehensive plans, meeting with trusted third-party professionals when needed. We provide time-tested services, including asset allocation, dollar-cost averaging, and tax-efficient investing. Our goal is to help clients navigate changing financial environments and achieve their goals.Additionally, our commitment extends beyond financial matters. We actively contribute to our community through both financial resources and volunteer time. Making a positive difference in people's lives remains at the core of what we do.Explore how working with our team can set you up for financial success. Feel free to reach out to Crown at 915-613-4300 or ... for any assistance.Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.SMRU # 7166398.1

