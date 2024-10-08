Cingulate’S Shane Schaffer Joins Cast Of Nationally Syndicated Big Biz Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shane J. Schaffer, Chairman and CEO of Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed ReleaseTM (PTRTM) drug delivery to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation products, recently joined the cast of the Big Biz Show, a business and finance broadcast, to discuss Cingulate's lead Phase 3 asset CTx-1301 for the of ADHD, its plans for commercialization, and other therapeutic areas where the company's PTRTM may be applied.



The Big Biz Show is nationally syndicated and can be seen and heard around the globe across a multitude of broadcast partners including iHeart Radio and the American Forces Network. Dr. Schaffer's interview with Big Biz host Bob“Sully” Sullivan and his cast may be viewed here .

For more information about the Big Biz Show visit bigbizshow.com .

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed ReleaseTM (PTRTM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

