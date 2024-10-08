Grace3 Technologies, LLC Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement With Safeguardai And Otoos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NBEC Business Council's May 2024 delegation to Israel.

Darius Jones, president of the NBEC, forged this agreement by spearheading a delegation of African-American business leaders to visit Israel earlier this year.

- Darius JonesPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grace3 Technologies, LLC a leader in innovative connectivity solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Israeli construction safety technology firm Otoos and SafeGuardAI , forming a strategic U.S. distribution partnership.The agreement marks a pivotal move towards enhancing construction safety through cutting-edge automation and accident prevention technologies.The collaboration follows the National Black Empowerment Council (NBEC) Business Council's May 2024 delegation to Israel, led by Darius Jones, Founder and President of NBEC. The delegation, comprising 16 African American business leaders, played a vital role in fostering this partnership, with the visit acting as the catalyst for the agreement."Our delegation's visit to Israel was a heartfelt expression of solidarity," stated Darius Jones. "Being with our strongest allies during this critical time was something we at NBEC knew we must do. The experience was a blessing and a powerful reaffirmation of a historic bond. In fact, this major business deal, in its own way, further symbolizes the inviolable connection between our communities. By building economic bridges, we are fostering growth and standing united against hate and division. This partnership between African American entrepreneurs and Israeli innovators showcases the strength of collaboration, creating new pathways for shared prosperity and a future where our peoples thrive together."Grace3 Technologies, a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is a leading value-added reseller, manufacturer, and aggregator of top-tier edge-to-cloud IT products that advance public safety, accelerate justice, and expand digital equity, and accessibility in communities worldwide.The newly formed agreement will see Grace3 white-labeling and branding SafeGuardAI's construction safety platform as ThirdAI. This platform, combined with Grace3's infrastructure solutions, promises to reshape safety management in the U.S. construction industry by automating accident prevention measures on worksites."At Grace3, we are committed to advancing public safety, accelerating justice, and protecting lives. This partnership is another step toward achieving that mission," said John Henry, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Grace3. "Our collaboration with SafeGuardAI and Otoos not only amplifies our capabilities but also strengthens our ability to deliver next-generation safety solutions to construction sites across the country."Otoos, a growing Israeli construction safety tech firm, is known for its innovative approach to accident prevention. Safeguard AI is an Israeli-based company integrating innovative tech solutions in real-life construction-based scenarios. Its partnership with SafeGuardAI enables the industrialization of construction by embedding advanced technologies and data-driven insights into accident prevention protocols.Izhak Paz, Founder and CEO of SafeGuardAI, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety in the industry. "We believe that individuals who build our communities should operate in environments that prioritize their safety, respect their dignity, and ensure their return to loved ones at the end of each day. This partnership allows us to extend that mission into the U.S., creating safer environments where construction workers are valued, protected, and empowered."Grace3 is renowned for delivering mission-critical connectivity solutions that enable mobile command and tactical operators to enhance situational awareness and communication. The company's suite of services-including persistent link-aggregated connectivity and low-latency IP video streaming-further enhances the effectiveness of ThirdAI, providing a robust infrastructure for construction site safety.With this partnership, Grace3, SafeGuardAI, and Otoos are poised to lead a new era in construction safety, automating risk mitigation processes to ensure the well-being of workers and boost operational efficiency across the U.S. market.For more information about Grace3 Technologies' innovative solutions, Otoos, SafeGuardAI, or NBEC please visit , , , .

