São Paulo’S Industry Grows Year-On-Year Despite Recent Setbacks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The industrial sector in São Paulo experienced a decline of 2.4% in July and August 2024. This downturn reflects ongoing challenges in the region's manufacturing landscape.
August alone saw a 1% decrease in São Paulo's industrial production. São Paulo's performance lagged behind the national average in August.
Brazil's overall industrial output grew by 0.1%, while São Paulo's decline acted as a drag on the country's results. In contrast, Minas Gerais saw a 1.8% increase in production.
Compared to August 2023, São Paulo's industry grew by 1.2%. This growth rate fell short of the national average, which stood at 2.2% for the same period. The figures highlight regional disparities in industrial recovery.
Over the past 12 months, São Paulo's industrial sector expanded by 2.5%. This growth slightly outpaced the national average of 2.4%.
From January to August 2024, São Paulo's industry grew by 4%, surpassing the Brazilian average of 3%. Despite recent growth, São Paulo's industry remains 22.1% below its historic peak recorded in March 2011.
However, it has managed to climb 0.6% above pre-pandemic levels from February 2020. These figures show a mixed picture of recovery and ongoing challenges.
In addition, Bernardo Almeida, an analyst for the Regional Monthly Industrial Survey, identified key factors behind the decline.
He pointed to two sectors as main contributors: petroleum derivatives and electrical machinery, appliances, and materials. These industries significantly impacted São Paulo 's August performance.
The data reveals a complex industrial landscape in São Paulo and Brazil. While some regions show growth, others face setbacks.
This uneven recovery highlights the need for targeted strategies to boost industrial output across different sectors and regions.
