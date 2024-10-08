Election Rekindles Hope

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



As Omar Abdullah prepares to take charge as the new Chief of Jammu and Kashmir, he faces what may be the weakest elected in the country. His challenges are not just the limited power of the assembly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, but also the presence of a powerful Lieutenant Governor representing the BJP-led central government. Also, the BJP has established itself as a formidable opposition in the region, with its increased tally of 29 seats in the Hindu-majority Jammu division, up from 25 in 2014.

With the BJP controlling the Union government and the LG wielding considerable authority in the Union Territory, the Omar-led coalition will have a tough time asserting its power, if any. The NC-Congress combine has 49 seats between them which makes for a secure majority The BJP which was hoping to form a government by roping in the smaller parties and the independents from Kashmir Valley doesn't have many options. And for now, the party could settle for a role in the opposition but it would be there to make the most of every opportunity.

The NC-Congress government is also likely to centre stage the demand for statehood and it remains to be seen how centre will respond to it. There will, however, be enormous pressure on Omar to make the restoration of statehood a central issue of his government, as the people would want him to assert himself and deliver on his promises. This is why this election saw a voter turnout of 63.88 percent, with people in the Valley too voting in large numbers, which was the first such sign of their democratic engagement in the last three decades. The Valley has placed its faith in the electoral process, hoping for tangible improvements in their daily lives. But the limitations of the new assembly must not be ignored. It will be difficult for Omar and his team to meet these expectations considering the constraints imposed by the current political framework.

That said, it is a momentous occasion for J&K. Assembly polls have been held after a decade, a gap which has also created a realization among people of the worth of democracy. Here's

hoping that this government, despite its lack of authority, will rise to the occasion and fufill the expectations of the people. People deserve not only a functioning government but one that is responsive, accountable and, of course, empathetic. The road ahead is undoubtedly difficult, but the return to democracy offers a glimmer of hope.