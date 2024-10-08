PM Modi Congratulates NC For Its Performance In J&K Polls
Date
10/8/2024 3:16:44 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday complimented the National conference for its performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.
The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir with 42 seats and is poised to form the next government in the Union territory with its alliance partner Congress, which has bagged six seats.
“I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections,” Modi said in a post on X.
NC vice president Omar Abdullah thanked the prime minister and said that his party looks forward to a constructive relationship with the Centre.
“Thank you very much for your message of congratulations @narendramodi sahib. We look forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism so that the people of J&K may benefit from continued development & good governance,” he said.
|
