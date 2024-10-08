Ripsim Joins Operation Connect Carolina's Efforts To Provide Communications Hubs To North Carolina After Helene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RiPSIM announced that it is donating eSIM software to Operation Connect Carolina to deploy communications hubs in areas impacted by Helene in North Carolina.

- Chris Jahr, CEO of RiPSIMASHBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RiPSIM Technologies , makers of the world's first for the secure creation and delivery of eSIMs, today announced that it is supporting Celestic 's efforts to deploy communications hubs in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. Responding to the critical need for communications in North Carolina, Celestic formed Operation Connect Carolina , a coalition dedicated to restoring essential internet and phone communications to the hardest-hit communities via Rapid-Deploy Connectivity Hubs.RiPSIM responded immediately to Celestic's urgent call for eSIM deployment, donating its software platform for eSIM generation. While it would normally take weeks to design and deliver eSIMs using traditional processes, RiPSIM had eSIMs ready for mobile deployment to help the cause in less than 24 hours.“Disasters like this remind us that communications has become as critical to life today as power and water, for everything from reaching emergency services to staying connected with loved ones,” said Chris Jahr, CEO of RiPSIM.“eSIMs enable carriers to authenticate users to cellular networks, and we were happy to be able to help Operation Connect Carolina get mobile phone connections established quickly after this massive disaster.”“I want to give a huge shout out to RiPSIM for donating their eSIM software, as well as the technical support that they're providing right at this moment. The eSIM software is critical to what we're doing, and they are hard at work putting systems together right now, testing them, troubleshooting them to make sure that they work flawlessly for deployment this coming week,” said Brandon Hoe, chief growth engineer at Elevating Cyber and a member Operation Connect Carolina.Operation Connect Carolina is trying to raise $250,000 to deploy 50 communications hubs and reconnect at least 10,000 people affected by the hurricane.Organizations involved in Operation Connect Carolina include:*Celestic*Cumucore*CEEATTLE*Day One Relief*Elevating Cyber*Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC)*MosoLabs*Orbit Farm Technologies*RiPSIM*Triangle Mutual AidContribute to Make a DifferenceOperation Connect Carolina urges widespread participation in this critical mission through financial support to help those grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Examples of what certain dollar amounts can achieve include:*$5,000 fully funds a hub, reconnecting up to 200 people with essential communications services.*$10,000 allows the organization to deploy two hubs, doubling the reach and impact.*Donations are being accepted here:About RiPSIM TechnologiesRiPSIM has developed the world's first end-to-end, SaaS-based platform enabling wireless service providers and 4G/5G private network operators to design, develop and deliver eSIMs at any time, in any quantity, for any device and at the highest security level in the wireless industry. RiPSIM's patent-pending, cloud-native, GSMA/SAS-certified software features highly intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces that allow wireless network engineers, regardless of skill level, to develop eSIMs with confidence, while enabling wireless service providers to fully automate their eSIM workflows and reduce operational expenses. For more information, visit .###

Colleen Martell

RIPSIM

+1 408-832-0147

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.