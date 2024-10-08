Cj Advertising Celebrates 30Th Anniversary With Catalano Law

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- cj Advertising , a Nashville-based marketing and advertising agency specializing in personal injury law firms, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the agency highlights a successful client story showcasing its ability to help clients achieve their goals.

Peter Catalano, a well-known figure in Central New York's legal community, approached cj Advertising to establish a new law firm, Catalano Law , that would stand out in the competitive Syracuse market. Having built a successful brand with a former partner, Catalano faced the challenge of reintroducing himself while maintaining his reputation.

cj Advertising partnered with Catalano to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy. This included a new brand identity, website, commercials, targeted media buying plan, and implementing digital strategies such as Local Service Ads (LSAs) and targeted pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns. Their legal industry expertise allowed them to create a campaign that effectively communicated Catalano's unique value proposition and resonated with potential clients.

The results were impressive. Catalano Law quickly gained traction, becoming a leading player in Syracuse. The "Catalano Wins" tagline became synonymous with the firm's commitment to client success. In 2022, Catalano Law introduced its "No Fee Guarantee," a trademarked marketing element exclusive to cj clients. This contingency fee arrangement means the law firm does not collect any fees unless they win the case or successfully settle and get compensation for their client. This guarantee reflects the firm's belief that everyone deserves access to the legal system, regardless of financial circumstances.

Catalano Law is now Syracuse's fastest-growing law firm, experiencing significant growth in recent years. Since partnering with cj Advertising, Catalano Law has seen a 45% increase in auto accident leads and a 57% growth in general injury leads. This growth has enabled the firm to move into a new office space and expand its staff of legal professionals.

"cj Advertising was instrumental in launching my new firm and establishing a strong brand presence in a competitive market," said Peter Catalano. "Their legal industry expertise and ability to create effective marketing campaigns were invaluable."

Micki Love, President and Chief Brand Strategist at cj Advertising, added, "We are honored to have played a role in Peter Catalano's success. Our team is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality advertising solutions that help them achieve their goals."

As cj Advertising continues to grow and evolve, the agency remains committed to helping personal injury attorneys achieve goals through innovative marketing strategies. cj Advertising was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and has received numerous awards, including "Best Places to Work in Nashville" and the Nashville Business Journal's Best in Business Award.

