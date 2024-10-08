Amount Of Investments In Open AI Company Reached $ 157 Billion
Date
10/8/2024 3:13:29 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence
app, raised $6.6 billion in its latest funding round. Thus,
investors, including Microsoft, the company that first supported
this, continue to invest huge sums in artificial intelligence (AI),
Azernews reports.
After the last contract, the corresponding fund of the
technology company reached $ 157 billion. This number is higher
than Goldman Sachs and most of the largest US companies, and Open
AI has now become one of the most valuable startups in the
world.
OpenAI said that these investments will allow research in the
field of artificial intelligence to remain at the forefront. The
company's management noted that the influx of funding is taking
place at a time when there is an intense debate around artificial
intelligence technologies. According to CEO Sam Altman, the company
has withdrawn from the Board of Non-Profit Organizations and a new
structure is being created to transform it into a commercial
organization.
While the company's transformation has helped attract investors,
it has alienated some employees and critics. Among these critics is
OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk, who left the company in 2018. He
stated that the company had abandoned its mission to develop
artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.
OpenAI plays an important role in spreading artificial
intelligence tools and attracting broader investments in this
sector. Recent investment deals include investment firm Thrive
Capital, Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank, American chip
giant Nvidia and Microsoft, which already owns a large stake in the
company.
Under the terms of the agreements, investors can review or
withdraw their financing if a beneficial structural change is not
implemented within two years.
OpenAI said it has 250 million weekly active users, as well as
one million paying business customers. At the moment, the company's
revenue is $3.6 billion. But, according to Reuters, projected
losses of more than $5 billion will exceed revenues. According to
reports, the company is under pressure to quickly release new
versions of the blockbuster chatbot, and relations between OpenAI
research groups and security departments, as well as employees who
want to monetize the company's products, have also worsened.
MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108759287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.