عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AZAL And Ethiopian Airlines Announce Partnership Agreement

AZAL And Ethiopian Airlines Announce Partnership Agreement


10/8/2024 3:13:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is expanding international travel opportunities for its passengers through a collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines.

Under the partnership agreement between the two airlines, passengers now have access to additional routes and convenient transfers. This cooperation also allows for the issuance of a single ticket for flights on both airlines, along with end-to-end baggage check-in services.

This agreement marks an important step in providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for the customersof both air carriers. Thus, the collaboration simplifies travel logistics by eliminating the need for re-checking baggage during transfers. Passengers can now enjoy smooth transfers through hubs in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as the Indian subcontinent,which facilitates the organization of international trips.

Partnering with Ethiopian Airlines further strengthens AZAL's international presence. The airline continues to collaborate with other carriers to provide more affordable and convenient travel for its passengers.

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, plays a pivotal role in this collaboration. Its extensive network covers most COP29 member countries across the African continent.

MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108759284


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search