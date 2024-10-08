AZAL And Ethiopian Airlines Announce Partnership Agreement
10/8/2024 3:13:28 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is expanding
international travel opportunities for its passengers through a
collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines.
Under the partnership agreement between the two airlines,
passengers now have access to additional routes and convenient
transfers. This cooperation also allows for the issuance of a
single ticket for flights on both airlines, along with end-to-end
baggage check-in services.
This agreement marks an important step in providing a seamless
and comfortable travel experience for the customersof both air
carriers. Thus, the collaboration simplifies travel logistics by
eliminating the need for re-checking baggage during transfers.
Passengers can now enjoy smooth transfers through hubs in the
Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well
as the Indian subcontinent,which facilitates the organization of
international trips.
Partnering with Ethiopian Airlines further strengthens AZAL's
international presence. The airline continues to collaborate with
other carriers to provide more affordable and convenient travel for
its passengers.
Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, plays a
pivotal role in this collaboration. Its extensive network covers
most COP29 member countries across the African continent.
