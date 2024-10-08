Russia Exports Over 180,000T Of Ukrainian Grain Via Mariupol Port In 2024 PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, the Russians exported more than 180,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain through the of Mariupol alone.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal , who spoke at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia continues to exploit food as an element of aggression. Through the port of Mariupol alone this year, the enemy exported more than 180,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain," he said.

Shmyhal emphasized that Russia has been looting the temporarily occupied territories in order to "use stolen money to the war of aggression."

He emphasized that Russian economic terror will be one of the areas of work by the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Shmyhal noted that the agricultural sector traditionally champions Ukrainian exports, adding that, in the future, Ukraine is ready to serve as one of the key guarantors of global food security. He recalled that almost 57 million tons of the new grain, oilseed, and sugar beet crops have already been threshed.

"Ukraine grows much more than it can consume. That's why we help countries on different continents," the prime minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since year-start, as of September 16, over 6,000 farmers in Ukraine have received loans worth over UAH 30.7 billion under the government's 5-7-9% affordable loans program.