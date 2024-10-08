Zelensky's Office Comments On Timeline For Second Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The issue of scheduling a second Global Summit on Peace in Ukraine will be decided after all thematic on the points of the Peace Formula being held throughout October are completed.

That's according to Daria Zarivna , the adviser to the chief of the President's Office, who posted the comment on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout October, a number of thematic conferences on points of the Peace Formula will be held. The last such will take place on October 30-31. The question of the date for the Second Peace Summit will be decided after the completion of the thematic conferences," Zarivna wrote.

As reported, on August 22, the first extended thematic meeting of the working group on the Energy Security point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula was held via video conference.

On September 5, a conference was held to implement the agreements reached at the Global Peace Summit, which was devoted to the implementation of the Food Security point of the Peace Formula. Representatives from 75 partner countries and international organizations from across the world took part in the meeting.

The inaugural Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Three points of Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula were discussed: nuclear safety, food security, and the humanitarian dimension – the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Following the summit, a communique was signed, which remains open for accession.

Zelensky stated that the second Peace Summit should be held by the end of the year. He invited all states that truly respect the UN Charter to participate in the event.