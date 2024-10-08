Infinix Showcases AI-Powered E-Color Shift 2.0 Technology, Reshaping Personal Customization Of Smartphone Rear Panels

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold leap forward for the industry, Infinix , a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, unveils the groundbreaking E-Color Shift 2.0-the first-ever AI-powered color-changing back cover technology. This revolutionary innovation transforms smartphone personalization by integrating AI, allowing users to dynamically customize their phone's back cover with colors and icons that reflect the emotions of characters and the weather in their chosen pictures. E-Color Shift 2.0 answers the global demand for fluid self-expression, offering endless customization possibilities to suit users' unique and ever-evolving styles.

E-Color Shift 2.0

Color-shifting technology has gained momentum in recent years, primarily falling into two categories: passive (non-electrically driven) and active (electrically driven). Infinix has been at the forefront of innovation in both, pushing boundaries from conceptual development to cutting-edge research. The 2021 Infinix Concept Phone introduced the industry's first dual color-changing back cover, utilizing electrochromic and electroluminescent technologies. In 2022, Infinix pioneered Light-Painting Leather technology, driving advancements in photochromic tech. Earlier this year, the E-Color Shift 1.0 transformed smartphone color interaction. Building on that foundation, E-Color Shift 2.0 introduces key upgrades, including a nearly tenfold increase in color-shifting zones and the Prism3S hardware upgrade for enhanced performance. These advancements seamlessly fuse AI with innovative hardware, elevating both functionality and artistic expression.

"Infinix's latest innovation addresses the growing demand for personalization and self-expression among young consumers globally. Traditionally, customization was limited to front screen wallpapers, while the back relied on fixed phone cases. E-Color Shift 2.0 breaks this barrier with a color-shifting battery cover. Using AI, the phone's back cover changes colors and patterns based on selected photos. It extracts emotions or weather from the image and reflects them in abstract designs across 46 customizable zones. This fusion of technology and art enables radical combinations, making future smartphones truly unique." - Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix

E-Color Shift 2.0: Three Key Upgrades to Revolutionize Phone Back Customization

Infinix's E-Color Shift 2.0 concept phone is truly taking smartphone personalization to the next level. It allows users to change the phone's back cover appearance dynamically based on mood or environment, offering unlimited options. Building on the success of E-Color Shift 1.0, this latest iteration introduces several significant upgrades, including internal battery power, a 3D four-curved back cover, 46 color-shifting zones, and the advanced Prism3S diaphragm. Together with AI-driven features, E-Color Shift 2.0 blends cutting-edge technology with art, laying the foundation for future mass production possibilities.

The core technology behind E-Color Shift 2.0 revolves around the Prism3S diaphragm, which, combined with AI, offers a truly customizable experience. With 46 independent color zones, users can adjust each segment to display different hues, creating radical combinations of colors and patterns. The system operates on a micro-structural level, with pigment particles that carry positive and negative charges, responding to voltage changes to produce different colors. Additionally, AI algorithms intelligently analyze the user's selected picture-whether it's the emotions of characters or the weather conditions in the scene-and automatically adjust the back cover's colors to reflect the mood or context.

One of the major advancements from version 1.0 to 2.0 is the shift from an external power source to utilizing the phone's internal battery. This allows the back cover to light up anytime, anywhere, adding practical value for everyday use. The back cover has evolved from a flat 2D design to a sleek 3D four-curved structure, ensuring compatibility with a wider range of phone models. This leap marks a crucial step towards transitioning from a concept to a feasible product for mass production.

Additionally, E-Color Shift 2.0 offers nearly ten times the number of color-changing zones compared to its predecessor. The new version boasts 46 distinct zones, allowing for smoother, more intricate transitions. This upgrade not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also gives users the freedom to create highly personalized color combinations. The introduction of the Prism3S diaphragm further refines the visual output, delivering crisper, more vivid color shifts that accurately capture the brilliance of images.

Innovative AI-Powered Features: Redefining Expectations of Dynamic Back Cover

Infinix's E-Color Shift 2.0 goes beyond conventional customization, integrating advanced AI technology to deliver a truly interactive and personalized experience. With features like AI Color Matching, AI Weather Response, and AI Emotion Matching, the phone adapts in real-time to the user's selected vibes and emotions.

AI Color Matching analyzes the dominant hues in users' photos and translates them into artistic shades on the back cover, allowing memories to extend beyond the screen. AI Weather Response detects the weather conditions in the image and transforms them into abstract, artistic colors that capture the vibe, creating a seamless connection between the phone and the user's chosen environment. AI Matching takes personalization a step further. By analyzing facial expressions in portrait photos, the AI identifies the user's chosen mood and automatically applies corresponding colors and patterns to the phone's back cover, allowing the device to emotionally resonate with the user.

Infinix introduced AI-powered E-Color Shift 2.0 technology to enhance users' personalization experience by offering dynamic rear panel customization that reflects their ever-changing moods and surroundings. This innovation not only pushes technological boundaries within the smartphone industry but also paves the way for mass production of fully customizable rear panels, blending art with advanced tech. Infinix aims to pioneer such cutting-edge technologies and bring them to mass production in the future, catering to the evolving demands of the younger generation.

