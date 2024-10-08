Altoo Unveils Next-Gen Mobile App, Enhancing Wealth Management On-The-Go



Altoo AG has launched a significant mobile app upgrade, providing secure, intuitive access to complex portfolios for wealthy individuals and family offices



The app features intuitive dashboards, enhanced data navigation,

watchlists, collaboration tools like chat and task manager, and alerts for exceptional portfolio and transaction monitoring while on-the-go

The Altoo Wealth Platform, consistently recognized by Forbes for the past five years, serves clients in more than 20 countries with comprehensive wealth analysis and reporting

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoo AG, a fintech that empowers investment professionals, family offices, and individual wealthy clients to conveniently oversee their wealth, has today announced a significant upgrade to its mobile app. This enhancement empowers users to make informed financial decisions with greater confidence, while also allowing financial advisors to focus more on client financial goals whenever and wherever needed.

Introducing a powerful new upgrade to Altoo's mobile application

The latest upgrade to Altoo's mobile app introduces a range of state-of-the-art features designed to enhance the digital wealth management experience. Clients can now seamlessly access their complex portfolios anytime, anywhere, using an intuitive interface.

This upgrade is a key step forward tailoring the Altoo Wealth Platform to the continuously raising needs of today's sophisticated, well-diversified investors. Altoo's digital platform collects wealth data from various sources to deliver comprehensive performance analysis and detailed reporting. As a 100% Swiss-developed and hosted SaaS platform, Altoo is known for its modern, secure technology, serving family offices, private individuals, and wealth managers worldwide. For the past five consecutive years, Forbes has named the Altoo Wealth Platform one of the best software solutions for families. Serving clients across 20 countries, the Altoo Wealth Platform also offers exceptional visibility into complex portfolios, empowering advisors to offer more precise, data-driven guidance to wealthy clients.

"Today's investors demand immediate access to their portfolios from any location, using an app that's both secure and user-friendly. Designed for the dynamic user on the go, we are excited to elevate the digital experience with the launch of a new mobile app that delivers a thorough overview of even the most intricate portfolios," explains Ian Keates, CEO of Altoo AG.



The new version of the Altoo mobile app offers a sleek, customizable dashboard that allows users to view their wealth management strategies and portfolio data in a visually engaging format. Clients can navigate through portfolio structures, explore asset classes, and track performance metrics over time. Additionally, in-app search functionality and watchlists make tracking the day's most important results fast and easy. Task management and collaboration tools allow a secure exchange with family members, family officers and advisors within the Altoo environment.

Key features of the upgraded Altoo Mobile App include:



Comprehensive Portfolio Overview : Instantly access a complete picture of portfolio allocation, performance, and changes over time.



Enhanced Data Navigation : Explore ownership structures and drill down by asset class, sector, or individual securities.



Watchlist Capabilities : Easily track a watchlist of key portfolio constituents.



Customizable Insights : Quickly spot relevant portfolio changes and monitor the best and worst performers.

Intuitive Search Functionality : Effortlessly search and navigate wealth items across multiple asset classes.

Altoo's next-generation mobile app reflects the company's leadership in digital innovation, delivering a best-in-class experience that provides its clients with cutting-edge tools for seamless wealth management. At Altoo, we are devoted to continuous improvement of our services and providing our clients with simplicity for complex wealth.

Read some

of our case studies to learn more about how the

Altoo Wealth Platform helps our clients here.

About Altoo

Altoo AG is a wealth management fintech with headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. The Altoo Wealth Management Platform aggregates wealth data from multiple sources to deliver comprehensive wealth analysis, performance and reporting. Founded in 2017, Altoo has been recognised as one of the best Digital Family Office Softwares in 2023 according to Forbes Magazine and a Top 5 "Growth Start-up" at the Swiss Fintech Awards 2023. During its seven years of operation, Altoo established a clientele from over 20 countries and has become an industry-leading provider of digital wealth management services.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Sabolova

[email protected]

+41 58 502 25 25

SOURCE Altoo AG

