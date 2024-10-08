Thundercomm Launches RUBIK Pi On Qualcomm Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Making Application Development with AI Inference More Accessible

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded World -- At an event in Austin today, Thundercomm announces RUBIK Pi, the first Pi built on Qualcomm®

SoC platforms for developers. RUBIK Pi is an innovative tool that aims to lower the barriers application development with AI inference, allowing developers to access high-performance, easy-to-deploy AI tools

The Pi product is a must-have for electronics enthusiasts and developers. It can be seen as a microcomputer, integrating a processor, memory, storage, and various interfaces on a credit card-sized board. Thundercomm, a world-leading IoT product and solution provider, building on its expertise in ICT technologies and developer workflows, launched RUBIK Pi, aiming to create the most user-friendly AI R&D tools.

RUBIK Pi utilizes the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, delivering 12.5 TOPS of AI inference performance and support for a 1.8 billion-parameter LLM. With Qualcomm® AI Hub, developers can explore cutting-edge

tools that allow developer to download pre-optimized AI models or optimize their custom model to get the best performance from the SoC

RUBIK Pi supports Qualcomm® Linux®, Android, and Windows, ensuring broad operating system compatibility. It also features upward compatibility with Thundercomm's C8550 SOM and downward compatibility with the C5430P SOM, providing robust scalability for developers.

"We're excited to see Thundercomm launch RUBIK Pi. It's the first Pi product built on the Qualcomm® SoC platform, supporting Qualcomm® Linux® and

Android, Windows, and Ubuntu," said Manvinder Singh, VP, Product Management, Partner Solutions, Developer Experience, Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "It has a rich set of IO interfaces and delivers unrivaled compute and AI performance to unleash developer creativity. With the support of Qualcomm® Al Hub, developers will be able to quickly deploy optimized AI models on RUBIK Pi."

"RUBIK Pi is a lightweight development board that is not only easy to use and is low cost but also holds significant ESG value. By making AI application development accessible to beginners, it promotes AI education, enhances technological literacy, and fosters social equity," said Pier Zhang, Vice President of Thundercomm.

Preliminary orders of RUBIK Pi will be available at the beginning of November. For more information on RUBIK Pi, please visit the webpage .

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a joint venture with Qualcomm®. Thundercomm was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Learn more at

The registered trademark Linux®

is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.

