Kuwait Airways Re-Schedules Wed. (515KU-516KU) Flights To, From Tehran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Airways announced Tuesday rescheduling its two flights (515KU-516KU) to and from Tehran on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the national carrier said its flight to Tehran will depart at 11:10 a.m and its flight from Tehran will leave at 14:30 p.m.

The carrier advised anyone seeking more information to contact it on the phone number (0096524345555) with the extension number (171) or through WhatsApp on (0096522200171). (end)

