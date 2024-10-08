Kuwait Airways Re-Schedules Wed. (515KU-516KU) Flights To, From Tehran
10/8/2024 3:04:56 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Airways announced Tuesday rescheduling its two flights (515KU-516KU) to and from Tehran on Wednesday.
In a press statement, the national carrier said its flight to Tehran will depart at 11:10 a.m and its flight from Tehran will leave at 14:30 p.m.
The carrier advised anyone seeking more information to contact it on the phone number (0096524345555) with the extension number (171) or through WhatsApp on (0096522200171). (end)
