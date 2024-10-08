Breast Cancer Prevention: New Research Shows Most Women Unaware About The Link Between Breast Density And Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Survey Reveals 63% of Women Unaware of Increased Breast Cancer Risk Due to Dense Breasts-How Genetic Testing Can Help

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics' latest survey reveals a major knowledge gap-most women don't know that dense breast tissue may raise their cancer risk. Recently, OB-GYN Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt and breast cancer previvor Ashley Dedmon, recently did a satellite tour in partnership with D S Simon Media, to discuss how to bridge this gap and ensure women are equipped with the information they need for early detection.



The nationwide Cancer Risk Survey: Breast Cancer Edition by Myriad Genetics has brought to light a significant knowledge gap among women regarding breast cancer risk-most don't realize that dense breast tissue could increase their risk of cancer.

The survey, now in its third year , focused on understanding the role of breast density and cancer risk among women ages 18+ in the U.S. Key survey takeaways include:

44% of women do not understand breast density and 63% of women do not know there is a connection between breast density and cancer risk.

Though dense breast tissue is normal, women who have it are at a slightly elevated risk for developing breast cancer. For women with dense breasts, additional screening methods such as ultrasound or MRI may be recommended together with mammography to improve cancer detection rates. 40% of women think they should receive additional screenings, like MRIs or ultrasounds, if they are identified to have dense breast tissue, but only 1/3 of those would consider genetic testing.

According to new FDA guidelines, beginning September 10, 2024, mammography facilities must provide all patients receiving a mammogram with one of two Federal breast density notification statements (either“not dense” or“dense”). Additionally, the mammogram report sent to referring providers must include an assessment of the patient's breast density.



By combining genetic insights, family history and other clinical factors like breast density, MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® calculates a woman's 5-year and remaining lifetime risk of breast cancer. If a woman is found to be at high risk, she then has multiple options available to her, including a change in medical management.

Dr. Ifeyinwa Stitt, an OB-GYN physician

Dr. Ifeyinwa A. Stitt has worked for Luminis Health Annapolis OB/GYN since 2013, a large group practice located in Annapolis, MD where she currently serves as Medical Director. A native of Columbia, MD, Dr. Stitt graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park with a degree in Biochemistry. She went on to conduct published research in Prostate Cancer at the National Institutes of Health and University of Maryland School of Medicine. She attended Meharry Medical College, graduating with high honors. Dr. Stitt completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and received several awards including an Army Achievement Medal and Outstanding Resident Achievement by the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons. Dr. Stitt went on to serve our country at Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Benning, GA where she was again recognized with an Army Achievement Medal and was awarded Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 2010. Prior to joining Annapolis OB-GYN, Dr. Stitt worked in private practice alongside her husband in Columbus, GA. Her medical interests include minimally invasive surgery (to include da Vinci robot-assisted surgery), adolescent medicine, preventative care, infertility, family planning, peri- and post-menopause. Dr. Stitt has been a national physician speaker and advocate for MyRisk hereditary cancer syndrome testing for Myriad Genetics, Inc since 2011. Dr. Stitt resides in Columbia, MD and enjoys travel, cooking, fitness, event planning and spending time with her husband and daughter. ​

Ashley Dedmon

Breast cancer has impacted Ashley Dedmon's family since before she was born - three generations of women in her family have been impacted by this disease. Ashley's great grandmother, grandmother and mother all passed away from breast cancer, Ashley's mother at only 42, when Ashley was 21. Cancer didn't stop there: her father was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Ashley's hereditary mutations heightened her cancer risk. After taking the MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test, she learned she carried the BRCA2 gene mutation, putting her at high risk for breast, ovarian and other cancers. After her first daughter had successfully weaned from breastfeeding, Ashley consulted with her doctors and came to the decision to have a prophylactic mastectomy, a procedure which could significantly reduce her risk of developing breast cancer. Since then, Ashley's been living a normal life and has since given birth to a second daughter. Ashley's doctors continue to actively monitor her health.

