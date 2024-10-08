(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations Dohman, Akerlund & Eddy LLC (“DA&E”). DA&E learned of suspicious activity on or about February 28, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .



About Dohman, Akerlund, & Eddy LLC

DA&E is an accounting and business consulting firm located in Aurora, Nebraska.

What happened?

On or about February 28, 2024, DA&E discovered that its computer network had been hacked, prompting an investigation that revealed unauthorized access to specific files. It was discovered that the acquired data may have included names and other personal identifying information. A total of 82,207 individuals have been impacted by this data breach so far.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the DA&E data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.