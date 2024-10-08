Junior Mining Exploration Stock Culico Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLCO) Makes TSXV Volume Leader List On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including reports on trading for Culico Metals (TSXV: CLCO ).

Culico Metals Inc. makes the TSX Venture top volume list on corporate update news, announcing the appointment of Mr. Scott Hand as Lead Director of the Corporation.

The stock is trading at 1250, up 0.0250, gaining 25.0000% on volume of over 2.1 Million shares as of this report.

Culico is a company focused on creating value in the mineral exploration, development and production sector. Culico's current assets include a 1% lithium royalty on certain mining interests held by Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) and the right to receive a deferred consideration payment due to the on-sale of the Dumont project. The Dumont project is a large-scale nickel deposit located 25 km west of the town of Amos in the established Abitibi mining camp in the mining-friendly Canadian province of Québec. Culico holds an interest in the net proceeds from a future sale or other monetization event involving the Dumont project.

