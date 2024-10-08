(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Evolve Partners Alta to launch funds for Opportunities Across Private and Public Markets



Evolve Capital has partnered Alta, Asia's leading digital securities exchange for alternative assets, to offer seamless access to two of Evolve's flagship sub-funds-the Evolve-Gifted Fund (EGF) and the ECM Opportunities Growth Fund (ECMOGF). This partnership will see both funds listed on Alta Exchange and broaden horizons, offering new avenues to tap into both private and public markets.

The Flagship Funds

The ECM Opportunities Growth Fund aims to deliver capital appreciation by investing in high-potential SME opportunities across Asia, with a clear roadmap toward an eventual IPO exit. This strategy is designed to resonate with investors who seek a high probability of realised returns.

The Evolve-Gifted Fund is an open-ended, multi-strategy fund that seeks to capitalize on opportunistic investments across both private and public markets. EGF strategically invests in a broad range of assets, including equities, debt instruments, ETFs, and private equity, across multiple sectors and geographies. This diversified, adaptive approach enables us to seize market opportunities while managing risk, with the aim of delivering long-term, risk-adjusted outperformance for our investors.

Ted Low, Director for Evolve Funds, stated:“We are excited to offer this opportunity to enhance liquidity for investors interested in private equity assets, but have been deterred by traditional long lock-up periods. In regards to EGF, while our investors appreciate our long-term strategy, they often have short-term liquidity needs that require careful consideration. This partnership offers returns comparable to private equity without the traditional lock-up periods associated with such investments, ensuring they can achieve both immediate and future financial goals.”

Jerry Chua, CEO of Evolve Capital, said "At Evolve Capital, we are thrilled for the launch of this partnership with Alta as it embodies our commitment to financial innovation. We are breaking down barriers for investors by digitizing the investment process, making it easier for them to access high-quality private market opportunities."

Katherine Ng, Founder and Managing Partner, Katashe Solutions; Investor in Evolve Funds, stated:“As a Web3 solutions venture builder, I am thrilled to be at the forefront of collaboration as it represents a significant step forward in financial innovation, where we, as investors, can unlocking new opportunities to diversify our portfolios and gain exposure to a broader range of asset classes. The future of Real-World Assets (RWA) in digital finance is here, and I am excited to be invested.”

Willie Chang, Head of Alta Exchange, said,“Partnering with Evolve allows us to give investors easier access to Asia's high-growth sectors through our digital securities exchange. This collaboration expands investors' investment opportunities, helping them diversify and act quickly on unique market opportunities.”

About Evolve Capital

Evolve Capital is a leading Singapore MAS licensed fund management company, offering tailored investment solutions to institutional and private investors worldwide. Evolve Capital leverages its extensive experience to drive consistent growth and capitalise on opportunities within its ecosystem. We have a panel of seasoned advisory professionals with extensive experiences, and offices across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North America.

Our Strategy

Evolve Capital seeks to capitalise on high-growth opportunities, with a focus on sectors leveraging the new economy and digitization trends. We also target the consumer value chain, aiming to harness the disruptive dynamics in a region where increasing consumption is a key driver for growth.

About Alta

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by some of the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange - Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies and wines, to include fund management and digital custody.

