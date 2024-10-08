Qatar Social Responsibility Week Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The activities of the Qatar Social Responsibility Week, organized by the of Social Development and Family in cooperation with the Doha Institute for Studies and the Regional Consulting kicked off Tuesday.

The announcement of the launch of the activities, which will continue until October 14, came at a ceremony organized at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, in the presence of HE of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, and a number of representatives of the participating entities in the activities from government and private entities and civil society organizations, and a group of influential and active figures in social work.

In her speech during the ceremony, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family said that the Qatar Social Responsibility Week, which is being organized for the first time, is a great opportunity that we seize together to motivate companies, institutions and entrepreneurs to contribute effectively to the renaissance of our society.

She stressed that social responsibility is not just a commitment, but a real partnership between the private sector and society, and it is not a slogan but a reality that must be achieved on the ground. HE the Minister noted that the partnership between the private sector and state institutions helps push for a more sustainable, secure and interconnected future.

Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar believes that the success of the private sector is not measured only by the profits it generates, but by the positive and sustainable impact it has on society.

HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad also stressed that Qatar Social Responsibility Week represents a golden opportunity to achieve this desired developmental impact. She said that, by directing resources and expertise towards projects that touch society, education, health, sustainability, social solidarity can be improved and empower the most needy individuals economically.

Her Excellency expressed the Ministry of Social Development and Family's pride in supporting this event, because it embodies the shared vision of supporting investment in people, which is in turn the way to achieve National Vision 2030.

She stressed the role of companies, entrepreneurs and emerging projects in the field of social responsibility, and in the growth of the nation, which is the compass in all decisions and consultations.

HE the Minister of Social Development and Family also warned against limiting talk about social responsibility to the private sector only, noting that social responsibility is a national duty for every individual in society, whether resident brothers or citizens who live on this land that offers everyone its bounties without interruption.

She stressed at the end of her speech the importance of developing the spirit of innovation and cooperation, to face challenges and achieve the desired change that ensures the continued flow of the benefits of the renaissance for future generations.

In his speech, President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Dr. Abdul Wahab Al Affendi noted the tremendous efforts made by the entities in Qatar in the field of social responsibility and social work, which are most evident in the charitable works undertaken by the charitable and humanitarian sector in the country.

Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodafone Qatar Khames Mohammed Al Naimi also spoke at the ceremony, focusing on the importance of social responsibility for institutions and companies, pointing to the company's role in this regard. Vodafone Qatar is the strategic partner of the event.

At the end of the ceremony, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family, and President of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, honored the governmental and private entities participating in Qatar Social Responsibility Week, including the Qatar News Agency represented by QNA Training, and influential and active figures in the field of social work and the promotion of the culture of social responsibility were also honored.

The honor also included social specialists within the supervision program to build and develop the capabilities of social specialists, whose training was supervised by the College of Social Sciences and Humanities at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

In this context, HE the Minister of Social Development and Family underlined the importance of continuous cooperation between all parties to achieve the sustainable development goals in Qatar, reflecting the State's commitment to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, by promoting the values of giving and effective participation in various fields.

Qatar Social Responsibility Week features a group of events, workshops and seminars that discuss the role of institutions and individuals in supporting social initiatives, enhancing social awareness of the importance of social responsibility, and encouraging individuals and institutions to adopt effective social initiatives.

The events also highlight the role of social responsibility in supporting sustainable development and encouraging institutions to invest their resources to enhance community service, which improves their reputation, enhances public confidence in them and opens new horizons for innovation in the field of social work.