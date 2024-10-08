MCT Expands MSR Valuation Options With AD&Co Prepayment Model

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mortgage Capital Trading , Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced the integration of the LoanDynamics Model (LDM) from Andrew Davidson & Co. (AD&Co) into their mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation software. LDM is a well-respected prepayment model for residential mortgages that will complement MCT's proprietary prepayment model in MSRlive! This integration allows MSR portfolio managers to leverage and compare both models, increasing confidence in the precision of their valuations and scenario testing.







“MCT's MSRlive! platform is one of the most extensively adopted and customizable MSR valuation models in the industry,” said Bill Shirreffs, Senior Director, Head of MSR Services and Sales Operations at MCT.“We're proud to work with AD&Co to add their internationally recognized LDM prepayment model alongside the customization and flexibility clients appreciate about our proprietary model.”

Because the MSR may be sold or retained independently of residential mortgage loans, MSR valuation and portfolio management is a critical function for U.S. mortgage lenders. Central to the value of any MSR is a forecast of its prepayment speed, which is dependent on a wide array of assumptions and heavily influenced by macroeconomic developments. MCT and AD&Co are both highly regarded providers of this prepayment modeling, and through their new alliance, they combine the best of both models for the benefit of capital markets professionals.

“AD&Co's flagship LoanDynamics Model is a perfect complement to MCT's MSRlive!,” said Michelle Stepien Breier, Business Development Manager at AD&Co.“AD&Co's industry leading prepayment and credit models, coupled with MCT's MSRlive!, provide a best-of-breed joint solution to MSR portfolio managers.”

The integration allows MSRlive! users who have an existing license or plan to license AD&Co's LDM the opportunity to apply greater fine-tuning parameters to prepayment forecasting in accordance with the needs of the individual user and their portfolio.

