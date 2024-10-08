Cayuga Centers Hosts Live Foster Parent Q&A Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUBURN, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers, a non-profit human services agency, will host a live virtual event, "Ask a Foster Parent," to offer participants an opportunity to learn directly from foster parents about their experiences. Topics will include insights about becoming a certified foster parent, the vital role foster parents play in supporting youth in foster care, and the resources available for Cayuga Centers foster parents. The event will take place on October 15 from 6 pm to 7 pm (EDT) and is open to the public. All community members, as well as those curious about fostering, are encouraged to attend.



With over 350,000 children in foster care across the United States, the need for compassionate and supportive foster parents has never been greater. Cayuga Centers is committed to addressing this need by providing high-quality services to vulnerable children and their families.

"Foster parents are a crucial part of the healing process for children in the foster care system," said Phredi Griffin, Senior Vice President of UNY Treatment Family Foster Care Services at Cayuga Centers. "This event will help prospective foster parents gain a deeper understanding of the commitment that comes with fostering and give them the tools they need to make informed decisions."

Cayuga Centers provides foster care services in Upstate New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York City, and Southeast Florida. The agency offers Treatment Family Foster Care, which is a research-informed, multi-tiered team approach for children and youth who need high levels of support due to trauma they have experienced.

To register for the Ask a Foster Parent: Live Q&A event or to learn more about Cayuga Centers' foster care services, please visit cayugacenters.org/become-a-foster-parent.

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency's core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with 22 locations across 8 states. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 17,000 individuals and families annually. Visit to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, foster care ambassador, and employment opportunities.

