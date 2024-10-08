100 Member French Delegation Including 29 Msmes, Visit India To Collaborate In Aerospace, Civil Aviation, Space & Defence

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 8 (KNN)

In a significant move to deepen bilateral ties in the aerospace sector, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou announced on Monday the establishment of a Franco-Indian campus focused on and space, alongside an aeronautical cluster in India.

The announcement was made during the inaugural ceremony of the French Aerospace Industries Association's (GIFAS) five-day visit to India, which aims to foster closer cooperation between the two countries in this strategic sector.

The French delegation, consisting of 100 high-level representatives from over 60 companies, has arrived in India to explore opportunities for expanding their market presence and strengthening collaboration in aerospace, civil aviation, space, and defence.

The group includes seven prime contractors, 20 equipment manufacturers, 29 MSMEs, and four start-ups, representing the full spectrum of the French aerospace industry.

Among the prominent names are industry giants such as Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Safran, and Thales, all of whom are keen to explore new partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

The Franco-Indian aerospace campus will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and skill development, particularly in the areas of aviation and space exploration.

It is expected to provide a platform for shared knowledge, foster joint ventures, and enhance technological collaboration between the two nations.

The establishment of the aeronautical cluster in India will further bolster local manufacturing capabilities and create new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), both in India and France.

This visit marks an important step in strengthening the strategic aerospace and defence partnership between India and France.

The collaboration between the two countries in these high-tech sectors is expected to not only drive economic growth but also pave the way for enhanced global leadership in the aerospace domain.

The delegation's visit comes at a time of growing global interest in space and defence industries, with India positioning itself as a key player in both sectors.

French and Indian companies are looking to capitalise on synergies in research, development, and production, reinforcing the potential for long-term collaboration in this critical field.

(KNN Bureau)