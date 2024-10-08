Investornewsbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Names New Auditor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's natural (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, has appointed a new auditor. The company announced that it has changed auditors, switching from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to Davidson & Company LLP. The change is effective Oct. 1, 2024, and will remain effective until the company's next Annual General Meeting. The change was approved by the company's board of directors and audit committee.“There were no reservations, modified opinions or reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in the former auditor's reports on the company's financial statements for the ‎period commencing at the beginning of the company's two most recently completed financial years and ‎ending on the date of termination of the former auditor,” stated the company in the press release.

To view the full press release, visit

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EVGIF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN