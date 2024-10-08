Investornewsbreaks Nanoviricides Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) To Discuss Its 'Trojan Horse' Platform Technology At Upcoming Global AMR Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NanoViricides (NYSE American: NNVC) is a development-stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. NanoViricides' President and Executive Chairman Anil R. Diwan, Ph.D., is expected to present at the Global AMR Summit, the premier forum for anti-microbial resistance (“AMR”), to be held at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, MA, on October 9, 2024. Dr. Diwan will discuss the company's“shape-shifting,”“Trojan Horse” technology, which facilitates the delivery of one or more“war-heads” against a pathogen to combat AMR. The delivers these“war-heads” directly onto the pathogen without affecting normal host cells, thus reducing toxicity and improving pharmacokinetics.

“The 'shape-shifting' nanoviricide(TM) platform technology opens up new avenues for combatting anti-microbial resistance,” said Dr. Diwan.“We have already developed nanoviricide drugs against viruses that promise to combat the problem of viral escape from a drug. We believe this technology can be applied to develop novel anti-microbial drugs in order to solve the AMR problem.”

NanoViricides is a development-stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The company's novel nanoviricide(TM) class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide(TM) technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The company has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments. The company has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005. NanoViricides' lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that the company plans to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID-19, Long COVID, influenza, and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/Smallpox infections. The company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials. NanoViricides' other advanced candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles. The company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

NV-CoV-2 (“API NV-387”) is the company's nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is NanoViricides' other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. For more information about the company, visit .

