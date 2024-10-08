Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Advances Concussion Treatment With Promising Study For Nasal Spray Drug ONP-002

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) has successfully completed a key FDA-recognized study for its concussion drug, ONP-002. Delivered via a nasal spray, ONP-002 demonstrated the ability to target areas within the nose directly linked to the brain, increasing the likelihood of reaching the brain quickly after an injury. The study, utilizing an FDA-approved intranasal casting model, paves the way for Phase II trials where ONP-002 will be administered to concussion patients within eight hours of injury. Oragenics' breakthrough aims to fill the unmet need for treatment in concussion care.

“In preparing for our Phase II study, we wanted to study whether our nasal spray device would give ONP-002 an increased chance of reaching the brain quickly after a concussion,” Michael Redmond, President of Oragenics, stated in the news release.“The study results are promising, as they show the drug targets areas in the nose directly linked to the brain. This should increase the chances of the drug being effective in treating concussion and reduces the likelihood of it being swallowed, which is another encouraging sign.”

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, visit the company's website at

