Investornewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC) Completes 'Key Steps' In Long-Term Vision To Strengthen Position As An Innovator In Healthcare Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based sustainable and high-performance computing (“HPC”) infrastructure company, today announced that it has acquired two established home healthcare companies, Telecare Home LLC and Paradigm Home Health LLC. According to the announcement, the acquisitions expand BlockQuarry's patient base, access to valuable data, and capabilities to deliver artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven innovation and enhance patient outcomes through clinical trials and real-world data analytics. The acquisitions are expected to drive operational growth and improve BlockQuarry's service offerings, positioning the company for continued expansion within the healthcare industry.

“These acquisitions are key steps in our long-term vision to strengthen BlockQuarry's position as an innovator in healthcare solutions. By combining our expertise in AI with the capabilities of Telecare and Paradigm, we're accelerating clinical trial development and reshaping patient care,” said Alonzo Pierce, Chairman and President of BlockQuarry.

To view the full press release, visit

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. is at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, with a dedicated focus on advancing the deployment of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. The company specializes in providing green, sustainable, and economically viable energy alternatives to industries with significant power needs, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and AI. Visit to learn more about the company.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLQC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN