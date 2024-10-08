Investornewsbreaks Plantx Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) Announces Exciting Developments For Bloombox Club

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) , the digital face of the plant-based community operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that BloomBox Club, its indoor subscription company, has been acquired by Bloomique, a Netherlands-based greenhouse provider. The expands the product catalog on BloomBox Club's online by providing access to a larger range of greenhouses. According to the announcement, BloomBox Club will add 200 new SKUs to its online platform and offer customers a broader selection of plants, strengthening its presence in the indoor plant space. Following the acquisition, BloomBox Club will benefit from Flora, its fulfillment partner, as Flora will implement automated packing processes to streamline operations and enhance the overall customer experience.

“Working with Bloomique has been a breath of fresh air for us. We've already seen tremendous progress, and we're excited to introduce hundreds of new SKUs to our offerings, just in time for the holiday season. We expect this expansion to drive even stronger performance during this important period,” commented Lorne Rapkin, CEO of PlantX.

About PlantX Life Inc.

PlantX Life focuses on fostering niche online wellness communities as well as creating physical immersive environments. Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace operating across the U.K. and E.U., and The Locavore Bar and Grill, a unique dining experience that started as a humble food truck and coffee shop in the heart of Squamish, B.C., are key verticals of PlantX. The company recently completed a share exchange agreement and is now an owner in VEG House, a company whose portfolio of assets is leading the way in the plant-based space. PlantX works to build a community of like-minded consumers and provide education on plant-based living. Its enterprise is built on partnerships and collaboration. The company's digital presence aims to eliminate barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information about the company, please visit and .

