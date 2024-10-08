Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Enters Partnership With Flowzz To Enhance Product Reach, Customer Engagement In Germany

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, today announced a partnership with Flowzz. Flowzz, a dynamic distributing cannabis products, accessories and wellness solutions across Europe, is one of the most popular cannabis marketplaces in Germany. This cooperation agreement will see the establishment of a dedicated Flora store on the Flowzz Webshop, with Flora handling fulfillment and Flowzz overseeing the creation, maintenance and marketing of the Flora Flowzz page. The partnership will enable Flora to showcase its comprehensive product line on the Flowzz platform, including Vessel products, existing shop items, cannabis strains, and cannabis flowers.

“German pharmacists, doctors and consumers have relied on Flowzz and its e-commerce engine to educate and purchase cannabis products. By leveraging the Flowzz advanced e-commerce platform, we can reach a broader audience and enhance our customer engagement in Germany. This partnership highlights our dedication to growth in the digital space,” said Clifford Starke, CEO of Flora Growth.“This partnership aligns with our objective of offering high-quality cannabis products through an accessible online experience. We intend to work closely with Flowzz to deliver a new shopping experience for our customers in Germany.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit .

