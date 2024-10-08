Investornewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Releases Update On Growth Of GLP-1 Market Space, Notes Potential For Oral Delivery

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery technology, is sharing an update covering recent advancements in the glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) receptor agonist market. According to the report, the space has seen“unprecedented growth” and is“growing faster than nearly all historic forecasts had predicted.”

“Despite this unprecedented growth, GLP-1/GIP drugs currently delivered by oral tablet comprise only roughly 10% of the entire dominated by injectable delivery,” said the company in the update.“The share of the market addressed with

oral tablets is likely to grow aggressively

as patients are expected to migrate away from injections as more available oral forms become available. Lexaria expects that its DehydraTECH drug-delivery system could be a global leader in GLP-1/GIP drug delivery as oral delivery dominates in the years to come.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

