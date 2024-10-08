Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Announces Availability Of Nursemagic(TM) App On Multiple Modalities

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a pioneering company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today announced that its NurseMagic(TM) app is now available on the App Store and Play Store. As a result, users can now download free versions of the app on or Android devices. The app uses AI to provide beneficial and easy-to-use tools. It reduces the time for nurses and caregivers to create a wide variety of required reports and document patient care, helping with technical questions and patient communication.

“We are extremely pleased to offer the app in multiple modalities – a free version for consumers and enterprise pilots that enable home health care companies to address the incredible pressure to onboard, deploy and retain staff in a growing market. Our rapidly growing enterprise engagement validates the strong need for our solution in the industry,” said Madison Bush, Corporate Operations and Marketing Manager at Amesite.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic(TM) , the company's recently launched mobile app, streamlines creation of nurse notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto(TM) (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active shooter incidents. For more information, visit .

