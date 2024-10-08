Large Cooking Appliance Global Market 2024 To Reach $46.69 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The large cooking appliance market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.47 billion in 2023 to $34.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shifting consumer lifestyles, design and aesthetics, consumer health awareness, urbanization and space constraints, product customization and personalization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Large Cooking Appliance Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The large cooking appliance market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $46.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global economic conditions, enhanced safety features, customizable options, urban living solutions, influence of culinary trends. Major trends in the forecast period include smart kitchen integration, energy efficiency demands, health and wellness trends, design and aesthetics, increased cooking convenience.

Growth Driver Of The Large Cooking Appliance Market

The growth in urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the large cooking appliances market going forward. Urbanization refers to the mass movement of populations from rural areas to urban areas. The total number of large cooking appliances rises because of urbanization, income growth, and smaller households, hence growing urbanization is boosting the large cooking appliances market.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Large Cooking Appliance Market Growth?

Key players in the large cooking appliance market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Morphy Richards, Hitachi Appliances Inc., AB Electrolux, GE Appliances, LG Electronics Inc., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Appliances Co. Ltd., SMEG S.p.A, Miele & Cie. KG, KitchenAid, Thermador Groupe SA, Dacor LLC, Wolf Appliance, Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla, La Cornue, Bertazzoni SPA, ILVE SPA, Sub-Zero Inc., BlueStar Ltd., Capital Cooking Equipment, Tecnogas Superiore, American Range, Zephyr Ventilation, AGA Rangemaster Ltd..

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Large Cooking Appliance Market Size?

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the Large Cooking appliance market. Major companies operating in the Large Cooking appliance market are developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Large Cooking Appliance Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Cooktops, Ovens, Specialized Appliances

2) By Sales Channel: Brick And Mortar, E-Commerce

3) By Application: Household, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Large Cooking Appliance Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the large cooking appliance market in 2023. The regions covered in the large cooking appliance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Large Cooking Appliance Market Definition

Large cooking appliances refer to cooktops, ovens, and specialty appliances like grills, steamers, and fryers. Large cooking appliances are used to prepare food in huge kitchens.

