Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fruit and vegetable processing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $221.74 billion in 2023 to $238.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to supply chain efficiency, health and wellness trends, consumer demand for diversity, industrialization of agriculture, retail and distribution trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fruit and vegetable processing global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $328.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to plant-based diet movement, clean label and transparency, customization and personalization, rising urbanization, globalization and trade expansion. Major trends in the forecast period include food safety assurance, transparency and traceability, global flavors and exotic varieties, customization and personalization, functional and fortified foods.

Growth Driver Of The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market

The growth in the demand for convenience food products is driving the market. Convenience food is often referred to as tertiary processed food that is ready-to-eat processed foods. Convenient food includes fruits and vegetable which is prepared (usually by processing) in a manner that they can be consumed directly. There is usually no need to prepare convenience food before consuming it. Office workers are mostly depending on ready-to-eat foods for convenience.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Growth?

Key players in the fruit and vegetable processing market include Del Monte Foods, Bühler Holding AG, Alfa Laval AB, JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Krones AG, Bigtem, FENCO Food Machinery SRL, Dole PLC., Heat and Control Inc., Conagra Foods, The Agrana Group, Sysco Corporation, B&G Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., Albertsons Companies Inc., Olam International, SVZ International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kraft Heinz Company, GEA Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tetra Laval International S.A., SPX Flow Inc., KHS GmbH, HRS Process Systems Ltd., Turatti Srl, Sormac B.V., Vanmark Corporation, Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Systems ASA, Bajaj Processpack Limited.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Overview?

Adoption of energy-efficient food processing equipment in are a key trend gaining popularity in the fruit and vegetable processing market. Major companies operating in the market are advancing toward the use of energy-efficient equipment, such as the multi-level impingement freezer, an energy-efficient freezer for various thin food product processing.

How Is The Global Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Fresh, Fresh-Cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried And Dehydrated, Convenience

2) By Operation Type: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

3) By Material: Fruits, Vegetables

4) By Processing Systems: Large-Scale Processing, Intermediate-Scale Processing, Small-Scale Processing

5) By Equipment Type: Pre-Processing, Peeling/Inspection/Slicing, Washing And Dewatering, Fillers, Packaging And Handling, Seasoning Systems, Other Equipment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market

North America was the largest region in the fruit and vegetable processing market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fruit and vegetable processing global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Definition

Fruit and vegetable processing refers to a method of increasing shelf life and retaining the quality of fruits and vegetables for long-term preservation. When fruits and vegetables are processed, such as by preparing juices, jams, and jellies, their shelf life is extended. A processing step consists of preparing the raw material.

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global fruit and vegetable processing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Fruit And Vegetable Processing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fruit and vegetable processing market size, fruit and vegetable processing market drivers and trends, fruit and vegetable processing market major players, fruit and vegetable processing competitors' revenues, fruit and vegetable processing market positioning, and fruit and vegetable processing market growth across geographies. The fruit and vegetable processing global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

