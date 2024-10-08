QCB Governor Meets Standard Chartered Chairman
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Governor of the Qatar Central bank sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani met Dr Jose Vinals, Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank in Doha on Tuesday. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.
