QCB Governor Meets Standard Chartered Chairman

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Governor of the Qatar Central Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani met Dr Jose Vinals, Chairman of Bank in Doha on Tuesday. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in and finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.