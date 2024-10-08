QCB Governor Meets EMLCU Chairman

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Qatar Central Governor Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani met Ahmed Saeed Khalil, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Egyptian Money Laundering and Financing Combating Unit (EMLCU) in Doha on Tuesday. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in and finance, the QCB said.

