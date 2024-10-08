Amir Meets CEO Of Shell

Date
10/8/2024 2:14:53 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday with CEO of Shell plc Wael Sawan and his accompanying delegation, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of their visit to the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the existing cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Shell plc and ways to enhance and develop them.
MENAFN08102024000067011011ID1108758659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.