Qatari Aid Arrives Lebanon

10/8/2024 2:14:52 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, a team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) arrived in Beirut, Lebanon, to provide urgent humanitarian aid and relief.

Gulf Times

