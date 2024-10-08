Envetec Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 8, 2024 /3BL/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is excited to announce the addition of Envetec Sustainable Technologies (“Envetec”) to its growing membership. Founded in 2021, Envetec is transforming the management of biohazardous or regulated medical waste with its pioneering GENERATIONS® technology. This cutting-edge solution offers a sustainable and efficient alternative to outdated methods, including autoclaving, incineration, and landfill.

GENERATIONS operates on-site to convert biohazardous waste into valuable feedstock for plastic recycling. The employs a nonthermal, biodegradable chemical process to disinfect and shred waste, producing high-polymer content material that can be repurposed into new products. This approach helps to close the loop on laboratory plastic waste and advance circular economy solutions.

“There is no one solution or technology that will solve the healthcare plastics recycling challenge and HPRC is continuously seeking tools that can support the healthcare sector improve the recyclability of plastics,” shared Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC.“Envetec's innovative, clean technology adds another avenue to explore in our journey to creating a more sustainable future for healthcare plastics. We look forward to collaborating with them and integrating their experience into our project work.”

“Joining HPRC aligns with our mission to drive meaningful change in the healthcare industry,” said Conor Connolly, Vice President of Business Development at Envetec.“We are eager to collaborate with industry peers as our customers increasingly recognize the need for circular solutions in biohazardous waste treatment. Hospitals are urgently seeking to adopt new technologies and move away from traditional methods such as autoclaving, incineration, and landfill. By creating valuable feedstock for recyclers, we are creating significant opportunities to strengthen the recycling infrastructure.”

HPRC is currently leading several initiatives designed to enhance the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics. These include cutting-edge research into advanced recycling technologies capable of handling mixed-stream healthcare plastics, as well as studies focused on optimizing reverse logistics processes for the efficient collection, segregation, and preparation of healthcare plastic waste for recycling.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members , HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit and follow HPRC on LinkedIn .

About Envetec GENERATIONS

Given the life science industry's commitment to zero operational waste, including eliminating single-use plastic and the ability to recover waste through circular routes such as reuse and recycling, the standard treatment path has remained unchanged for almost 50 years. It involves removing the bagged, untreated waste by road freight for autoclaving, incineration, and landfill.

GENERATIONS breakthrough technology safely and effectively treats biohazardous regulated medical waste, including plastics, glass, PPE, sharps containers, and other general laboratory consumables on-site.

The GENERATIONS technology simultaneously shreds and disinfects infectious waste and materials directly at the source, which can then be recycled. GENERATIONS, which is non-thermal and utilizes a proprietary biodegradable chemical, converts laboratory-produced medical waste into a recyclable polymer flake that is entirely safe to transport for recycling. GENERATIONS is designed to help laboratories begin phasing out today's unsustainable activities, including incineration, autoclaving, landfill, and the public health risk associated with the transportation of biohazardous regulated medical waste.

GENERATIONS is a registered trademark with pending patents in the EU, UK, and US.

About Envetec Sustainable Technologies

Envetec's vision is to create clean change with leading clean technology for the treatment and sustainable repurposing of biohazardous waste materials at source, significantly reducing dependency on autoclaving, road haul, incineration, and landfill. Our mission is to revolutionize the way organisations treat biohazardous waste, especially single-use plastics, and fundamentally improve their approach to sustainability.