My Green Lab Welcomes Two New Industry Leaders To Its Board Of Directors: Dr. Fiona Adshead And Malcolm Bell

SAN DIEGO, October 8, 2024 - My Green Lab, the global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of laboratory research, is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors: Dr. Fiona Adshead, Chair of the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition, and Malcolm Bell, Founder and CEO of Envetec Sustainable Technologies. These appointments mark a significant step in strengthening My Green Lab's independent governance and expanding its mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science.

“We are delighted to welcome Fiona and Malcolm to our Board,” said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab.“Their deep expertise in healthcare, sustainability, and innovation will undoubtedly enhance our ability to develop new tools to advance our programs along the healthcare value chain. Both have been influential in championing sustainability in their respective fields, and their contributions will be instrumental as we expand our mission to encompass the entire healthcare value chain.”

Dr. Fiona Adshead is an internationally recognized leader in public health and sustainability, with a career dedicated to promoting well-being and environmental sustainability across businesses and governments. As the Chair of the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition and a Senior Associate at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership , Dr. Adshead has led and championed partnerships that drive sustainability in healthcare worldwide.

“I have long admired My Green Lab's leadership in promoting sustainable practices within the scientific community,” said Dr. Adshead.“I am honored to join their Board and look forward to helping guide its work toward creating healthier, more sustainable healthcare systems worldwide.”

Malcolm Bell is highly experienced in diagnostics and cleantech innovation. As the Founder and CEO of Envetec Sustainable Technologies , which is Ireland's leading cleantech company focused on transforming laboratory waste management, Mr. Bell has successfully built multiple businesses in diagnostics and drug discovery, significantly transforming the industry.

“The urgency to enhance sustainable practices in laboratories has never been greater. We must reduce environmental damage while advancing science through responsible and efficient solutions that align with global efforts to combat climate change and minimize waste," said Mr. Bell. "I am excited to collaborate with My Green Lab to continue transforming laboratory practices, ensuring that innovation and sustainability move hand in hand toward a healthier, more sustainable future.”

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

