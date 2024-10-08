Mintz Partners With Tangibly To Bring Cutting-Edge Trade Secret Identification, Management, And Protection Strategies To Clients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Wash., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintz has partnered with Tangibly, Inc. to bring cutting edge trade secret identification, management, and protection strategies to clients. As part of the collaboration Mintz will offer Tangibly's SaaS as a service within its trade secrets management and litigation practices.

Trade secrets are an increasingly valuable form of intellectual property, yet many companies find it challenging to proactively manage them before a misappropriation occurs. The partnership between Mintz and Tangibly addresses this challenge by combining advanced protection solutions with world-class legal advice.

"We are excited to bring the Tangibly tools to bear for the law firm's clients," said Mike Renaud, member and chair of Mintz's IP division. "Our clients are increasingly asking for assistance with their trade secrets. They understand that trade secrets represent both great opportunities for value and significant risk if not managed properly.

Tangibly's expertise complements Mintz's complete range of trade secret protection and litigation capabilities."

"We are proud to bring our industry-leading trade secret protection identification and management platform to a law firm of Mintz's stellar reputation," said Tim Londergan, CEO of Tangibly.

"Together with Mintz we look forward to empowering clients to take the reasonable measures necessary to protect business-critical trade secrets."

The Mintz Intellectual Property (IP) practice provides a full range of legal services to protect client ideas, technology, products, and brands. The firm's nationally recognized IP attorneys specialize in

high stakes patent litigation, IP transactions, and counselling and licensing involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Mintz's IP practice group includes more

than 130 lawyers, patent attorneys and patent agents across North America, many of whom have advanced scientific and technical degrees.

About Tangibly

Tangibly's SaaS platform empowers companies to manage and protect their trade secrets with best-in-class practices. From algorithms to client lists, trade secrets often represent a company's most valuable assets. Tangibly simplifies complex legal requirements with features like asset cataloging, access management, legal agreement tracking (NDAs, employment agreements, etc.), and employee/partner training.

About Mintz

Mintz

is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, energy, and technology. The world's most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

