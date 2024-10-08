Brunswick Reports Additional Lithium Assays On Globex’S Lac Escale (Mirage) Royalty Area

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB, 1XQ-Frankfurt) has disseminated a press release regarding the first set of 2024 drill results on Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) property including within the Globex one kilometer external boundary area of influence, in the James Bay area of Quebec. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and $ 100,000 per year advance royalty payments commencing at the fifth year of the agreement.

The drill campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see Brunswick June 4, 2024 press release ), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth. Highlights include:

Several new lithium pegmatites were intercepted immediately surrounding MR-6 dyke located in the Central Zone. Significant dyke staking is observed to the East and North of MR-6 The mineralization in the Central Zone is now identified over across multiple holes stretching over 1,000 meters of strike length.

Multiple significant, near-surface intervals extending the MR-6 dyke with 1.75% Li2O over 40.4 meters in drill hole MR-24-73, 1.07% Li2O over 24 meters in drill hole MR-24-74 and 1.25% Li2O over 16 meters in drill hole MR-24-72.

Three new stacked dykes confirmed located 250 meters to the East of MR-6 with 1.25% Li2O over 26 meters , 1.49% Li2O over 26.2 meters and 1.93% Li2O over 22.35 meters all in drill hole MR-24-76. Brunswick Exploration will start metallurgical studies in the coming weeks for the MR-6, MR-4 and MR-3 dykes. Since the beginning of 2024, Brunswick has drilled approximately 12,000 metres to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites. Highlights of the 2024 summer drill campaign in today's Brunswick press release includes the following:

Highlights from 2024 Summer Drilling Program Mentioned in The Current Brunswick Press Release Hole ID Dyke From

(m) To (m) Length (m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5

(ppm) MR-24-72 MR-6

3.4 5.2 1.8 1.05 223 MR-24-72 21.52 37.45 15.93 1.25 255 incl. 24.4 28 3.6 2.12 310 MR-24-72 43.7 49 5.3 1.75 197 MR-24-72 55.85 57.65 1.8 2.15 281 MR-24-72 60.75 61.25 0.5 2.09 272 MR-24-72 62.45 65.85 3.4 1.71 211 MR-24-72 70.2 82 11.8 1.94 167 incl. 73 80 7 2.62 199 MR-24-72 114.2 131.95 17.75 1.42 110 MR-24-72 154.05 158.15 4.1 1.20 131 MR-24-73 MR-6

88.2 128.6 40.4 1.75 154 incl. 109 116 7 2.34 136 MR-24-73 165 172 7 1.40 154 MR-24-74 MR-6 111.45 135.45 24 1.07 125 MR-24-76 57 58.7 1.7 1.66 233 MR-24-76 83.7 91.9 8.2 1.38 294 MR-24-76 125 151 26 1.25 328 MR-24-76 162.65 164.25 1.6 1.53 263 MR-24-76 179.1 205.3 26.2 1.49 248 incl. 189 195.55 6.55 2.24 416 MR-24-76 215.6 220.65 5.05 1.12 232 MR-24-76 258 260.9 2.9 0.64 240 MR-24-76 294.65 317 22.35 1.93 492 incl. 295.7 306.55 10.85 3.09 663 MR-24-77 60.45 62.45 2 0.01 669

Today's Brunswick press release can be accessed by clicking here .

Globex is pleased by Brunswick's continuing efforts and success in advancing the economic potential of Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) royalty within the Globex claims and area of influence.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.1470

