Carta Healthcare Earns 'Best Use Of AI In Healthcare' In 2024 Merit Awards For Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prestigious recognition highlights leaders in current and next-generation innovations and technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Carta Healthcare® ,

whose mission is to ignite healthcare improvement by unlocking the power of clinical data, announced today that it has earned first-place recognition for "Best Use of AI in Healthcare" in the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology.

The Merit Awards recognize the efforts of individuals and companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the markets they serve. They are an independent program highlighting excellence across seven industries, including the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies. The awards are judged by executives, members of the media, and consultants.

"It is certainly an honor to be selected from among so many AI-powered health-tech solutions as the best solution in the market, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the many data scientists, clinicians and other team members, who since 2017, have been developing and improving the Carta Healthcare platform," said Carta Healthcare CEO Brent Dover. "We are also grateful for

recognitions like the Merit Awards that help raise awareness of how health systems can trust our AI-powered solution to automate clinical data abstraction, making abstraction faster and higher quality, at a much lower cost than manual efforts today."

Clinical data abstraction is essential for hospitals to improve patient care, demonstrate quality and comply with regulations. However, the current manual clinical data abstraction methods are labor-intensive, time-consuming, expensive and fail to consistently produce the highest-quality data.

Carta Healthcare applies the power of AI technology, combined with skilled human expert clinical data abstractors, to abstract data and insights as catalysts for healthcare transformation.

"While we are excited about the future of AI, we strongly believe that technology alone doesn't solve the problem entirely, which is why we offer an expert data abstractor to oversee the AI-generated content," said Dover. "With their oversight, our large language model-agnostic process ensures that the high-quality content successfully completes the registry questions using the most accurate, relevant, and timely data."

Marie

Zander, Executive Director of Merit Awards, said of Carta Healthcare and other award winners that "these visionary innovators and companies have not only showcased exceptional skill in leveraging technology but have also set new standards of excellence. The remarkable achievements of each winner underscore the transformative potential of technology, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients."

About Carta Healthcare:

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is essential to improving healthcare. Current methods to abstract data for clinical registries are labor-intensive, time-consuming, and costly. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology with skilled expert abstractors, Carta Healthcare helps you abstract data faster, more efficiently, at a lower cost, while delivering the highest quality data.

Learn more about how Carta Healthcare applies the power of AI technology, combined with expert clinical data abstractors, to harness data and insights as catalysts for healthcare transformation at

.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at

Media Contacts :

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola for Carta Healthcare

[email protected]



Merit Awards

[email protected]

SOURCE Carta Healthcare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED