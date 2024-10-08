Davita Prepares Thousands Of Dialysis Patients For Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Oct. 8, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care , a leading provider of kidney care services, has activated its emergency response plan in preparation for Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida. DaVita's emergency response plans focus on proactively dialyzing thousands of patients ahead of the storm in more than 150 centers.

"Dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment, and our patients face unique challenges during weather emergencies like Hurricane Milton," said Priya Sequeira, senior vice president at DaVita. "Our top priorities are safety and continuity of care. We are working diligently to ensure our Florida centers, teammates and patients are prepared, and we will be ready to serve any patients in need once the storm passes."

DaVita's local teammates have been providing patients with relevant medical information – including prescription, dietary instructions and fluid restrictions – should they need to dialyze at a different center. Approximately 50,000 Floridians currently receive dialysis treatment.

"It's essential for patients on dialysis to have a comprehensive emergency plan in place, including backup plans for treatment and medications," said Dr. William Paxton, group medical director at DaVita. "Communication with caregivers and understanding local resources will greatly impact their ability to stay safe and manage their health through Hurricane Milton."

DaVita is communicating evacuation information to patients and coordinating with other dialysis and health care providers to help ensure continuity of care for all patients. DaVita will help track where patients will be transferred and hold regularly scheduled check-ins with local teams to help coordinate the safety of those who are impacted.

In the coming days, patients and their family members can visit for information on center closures during this emergency. Dialysis patients may call DaVita Guest Services at 1-800-400-8331 for help locating dialysis centers and scheduling treatment. If in need of urgent medical care, dial 9-1-1.

Emergency Preparedness for People with Kidney Disease

Kidney patients on dialysis should add several items to their emergency kit that will help meet their needs if an emergency happens. The kit should include the following:



Emergency phone numbers for doctors and dialysis centers , including alternate nearby dialysis centers

At least three days' worth of any medicines needed as well as a list of medicines and the dosage amount

For patients with diabetes , a week's worth of supplies (syringes, insulin, alcohol wipes, glucose monitoring strips) At least three days' worth of emergency food

Place these items in a container or bag that can be carried easily if evacuated or moved from home. Rotate the emergency kit's stock to make sure supplies are not past their expiration dates.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit .

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA ) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June

30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,100 patients at 3,124 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,672 centers were located in

the

United States and 452 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

To learn more, visit

DaVita/About .

Media Contact:

Matthew Clyburn

[email protected]

(860) 944-8653

SOURCE DaVita

