Ziperase Appoints Steve Inglessis As Director Of Sales For UK And Europe

Industry veteran brings over 26 years of experience to accelerate European expansion.

- Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ziperase, a leading provider of secure data sanitization solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Inglessis as Director of Sales for the UK and Europe. This strategic hire reinforces Ziperase's commitment to growth and excellence in service delivery across European markets.

With more than 26 years of experience in senior commercial roles, Steve brings extensive expertise in IT Lifecycle Management, Software Products, and SaaS to Ziperase. His distinguished career includes positions as Commercial Director at EOL IT Services and UK Country Director at Blancco Technology Group.

"I'm delighted to be joining Ziperase at this exciting phase of expansion," said Steve Inglessis. "With an extensive solution offering for safeguarding data across multiple device types and environments, I am confident that we are best placed to help organizations achieve their data security and compliance needs with Ziperase as their trusted partner. I'm very excited to be working with our new and existing clients across the UK and Europe."

Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase, commented, "Steve's appointment represents a significant milestone in our European expansion strategy. His proven track record in business development, sales management, and building strong customer relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our presence in the UK and European markets while upholding our commitment to excellence."

About Ziperase

Founded in 2019, Ziperase is a leading provider of secure data sanitization solutions, offering innovative and easy-to-use tools for a wide range of devices. Backed by two decades of industry expertise, Ziperase holds the prestigious ADISA Product Assurance Certification, ensuring full compliance with NIST SP 800-88 R1 and IEEE 2883:2022 standards. Our software's Common Criteria EAL2 certification, an independent evaluation recognized by over 30 countries, further solidifies our commitment to global data protection benchmarks. Ziperase focuses on automation and integration, streamlining operations for enhanced process integrity and comprehensive audit trails. We are dedicated to providing robust, user-friendly solutions that strengthen data security and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the asset lifecycle.

