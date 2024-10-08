EROAD And Medline Renew Partnership To Drive Innovation And Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EROAD, a global leader in fleet management, electronic compliance, and telematics solutions, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Medline, a market-leading and supplier of medical supplies and solutions. This renewed multi-year agreement signifies a continued commitment to innovation, sustainable operations, and exceptional customer service from both companies.

EROAD has been a trusted partner to Medline since 2019, providing state-of-the-art solutions that support Medline's rapid growth and operational efficiency. The extension of this partnership underscores EROAD's ability to deliver cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices that align with Medline's growth objectives.

"At EROAD, we are dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in all our operations."

Jeff Brennan, VP Transportation – Private Fleet Services, expressed enthusiasm for the renewed collaboration. "Over the past five years, Medline has experienced significant growth, solidifying our leadership position in the healthcare supply industry. The partnership with EROAD has been instrumental in supporting our logistics and transportation operations. EROAD's innovative solutions and focus on sustainability align with Medline's goals of operational excellence and environmental stewardship. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and driving even greater efficiencies in our supply chain."

David Kenneson, Co-CEO of EROAD, commented on the reaffirmed partnership:

"The renewal of our contract with Medline is a testament to the strong and fruitful relationship we have built over the past five years. At EROAD, we are dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in all our operations. We are proud to support Medline's mission and are excited to further enhance their logistics capabilities with our advanced solutions."

About EROAD



EROAD aims to help customers grow by providing innovative solutions that offer a deep and comprehensive range of highly contextualized data across driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into critical issues and translate this data into actionable insights, enabling customers to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity solutions set the industry standard for accuracy and reliability, significantly enhancing the efficiency and productivity of fleet operations across the transportation, cold chain, and construction segments.



Our unwavering commitment remains focused on creating safer and more sustainable roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual listed on the ASX and NZX and boasts a team of 450 professionals located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America.



**About Medline**

Medline makes healthcare run better. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes across all points of care. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Medline is the healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company employs more than 39,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. For more information, visit

